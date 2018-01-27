The Word for Saturday – Romans 14:19

By Gini George on January 27, 2018 in Word for 0 Love It 0Let us pursue the things which make for peace and the building up of one another. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Thursday – Psalm 103:12 The Word for Wednesday – Proverbs 17:9 The Word for Tuesday- 2nd Timothy 2:13 The Word for Friday – Psalm 37.7 Louvre Museum Opens in Abu Dhabi