The Star – Christmas Movie 2017

The Star has to be the Christmas film for 2017. It’s a fun-hearted telling of the Christmas story from the animals perspective. It’s time to imagine what the animals thought of the first Christmas and how the great expectation of a saviors birth might have impacted on them (if they could talk).

The characters were excellently voiced as was the Christmas music, both traditionally and modern interwoven throughout the film and kept pretty well to the biblical narrative keeping any irreverence that may be easily perceived and misunderstood to the minimum.

The main character Bo, the voice of Steven Yeun a small donkey you’ll fall in love with, who had big dreams destined for bigger things. Then there’s Dave the Dove, Bo’s side kick. The only real humans that speak are as you’d expect the main characters Mary & Joseph. Mary voiced by Gina Rodriguez, bravely embraces her destiny. Joseph, voice of Zachary Levi, first-time dad and loyal husband comes across as the weight of his mission dawns on him.

Watch out for the scene with the camels too, one voiced by Oprah Winfrey – ya going to love the camels.

And for animal lovers everywhere, it’s all about the animals, Mary & Joseph & Jesus birth into the world!

It’s definitely a film worth watching, why not arrange a group visit. There’s loads of resources available for your church to use on the resource website some are free downloads from this link.

