Turning Plastic Bottle Waste Found In The Sea Into Clothing

By Victoria on January 10, 2017 in Positive News
A New York City-based startup company called Bionic Yarn is making a splash on the fashion scene. 

The company turns used plastic bottles, some of which are recovered from ocean shorelines, and turns them into yarns and fabrics for clothing. 

The organization, whose creative director is recording artist Pharrell Williams, has partnered with several different apparel brands ― including G-Star and O’Neill ― since its founding in 2009. The company aims to incorporate its yarn into a variety of products, from denim jeans to snowboarding jackets. 

Bionic Yarn has also worked with companies outside of fashion, yielding boat covers, furniture and more. 

In the past three years, Bionic Yarn has transformed approximately 7 million plastic bottles pulled from shorelines, according to company co-founder Tim Coombs.

