United Arab Emirates to Launch Space Mission to Mars

November 5, 2017
The United Arab Emirates is working to send a probe to orbit the planet Mars. The UAE Space Agency has called its mission “Al Amal” Hope, and the agency has introduced the mission to the public. Various events have been organised in Dubai in order to give residents an insight into future plans for space exploration. These events are workshops and interactive exhibitions that target families and schools, and the activities are designed to encourage students to explore and research.
The probe is planned to enter Mars’ orbit in 2021, which is the 50th anniversary of the UAE’s independence. It will constitute the first space exploration mission by an Arab state. The teams are working with scientists and academics at the University of Colorado in the USA.

