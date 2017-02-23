Vet Drives 900 Miles To Volunteer In Helping Injured Horses at Dakota Pipeline Protest

Love It 0

In the United States, a veterinarian with 30 years of experience, heard reports of horses getting hurt during protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline. The vet, Charmain Wright did not want to sit on the sidelines, so she headed out to Dakota to help. The protests were regarding to The Standing Rock Sioux and their allies fighting the construction of a pipeline, that would intrude on Native American land and if a leak occurred would contaminate the local sources of fresh water.

Wright said that she is passionate about the issues that are being addressed at Standing Rock and that when she saw videos of horses being injured, she knew she had to go there.

Wright runs an equine practice in Park City in Utah, and she posted on Facebook to find out the needs of protesters — who prefer to be called water protectors — at the Standing Rock reservation. Within hours, she received an enthusiastic phone call from a horse caretaker at the Oceti Sakowin Camp, and Wright began prepping for the 900-mile drive to Cannonball, North Dakota.

The horses constitute an integral part of the culture of the Standing Rock Sioux and have been an ongoing presence in the movement against the pipeline.

Upon her arrival in North Dakota, she discovered that the horses at camp were “very well cared for,” but she was not aware of any other professional vets there. She treated some horses for injuries they received during the protests, but her main aim was to teach horse owners and riders how to treat emergency injuries or to assess potential illness.

Ms Wright said that she felt that everybody needs to help and that this was the best way that she could do so.

