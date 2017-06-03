BROADCASTING ACROSS THE NATION - 88 to 94FM and 549MW. FIND YOUR LOCAL FREQUENCY HERE
Virtual Reality Drum Kit ‘Freedrum’

By Victoria on June 3, 2017 in Positive News
In Sweden, drummer Philip Robertson is the leader of a project known as Freedrum. Robertson is a keen drummer and like any musician, he knows the importance of practice.

Rather than practicing in a rehearsal studio, he rehearses by sitting down in the middle of Malmo city in Sweden to make a racket.

Freedrum is a virtual reality drum kit that can be carried in a back pocket, and it requires a tablet or smartphone app along with sensors strapped to the drummer’s sticks and feet. The sensors detect the movements of the drummer and instantly trigger different drum sounds.

According to Robertson, because the sensor understands the angle of where the drumsticks are pointing, they’re able to understand which drum is being hit at what point in time, along with the intensity of the drum hit – therefore, allowing him to play the drum loudly or softly.

The idea came to the inventor when his son, aged ten, wanted to learn drums.

