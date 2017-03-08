Who’s Driving?

Love It 0

The cover of Time Magazine was a real attention grabber. Splashed across the front page was a picture of four people lounging around in a car motoring along the highway.. except there was no one at the wheel.

The article inside told us there are three things we need to know about self driving cars. One — they are here. Two — they are superior drivers and Three — They are going to change everything!

What do you think about that? I’m not sure I’m ready to hand the drivers seat over to a computer.

As a young lad I remember sitting next to my dad as we headed up to Otaki. My Dad much to the horror of my mum would allow me to take the wheel and steer the family station wagon through the sweeping curves of State Highway One.

And when all was quiet I’d often nip out to the garage and practice my gear changes in the parked car. As soon as I was old enough I got my licence. Driving is one of those pleasures that is tied into feelings of ‘having arrived’, of autonomy and independence…

Perhaps this is why the metaphor,.. ‘Jesus take the wheel’ has always resonated with me. As I journeyed through my teen years I came to realise that putting God at the centre of my life — meant — handing over authority to him. Allowing him to speak into the big and the small decisions of life. It was like inviting him to sit in the drivers seat.

I resisted this for quite a while – I was afraid of where he might lead me. But you know what – here is the mystery – inviting Christ to take the drivers seat brought me into a delicious freedom. Over many years I’ve learnt that he knows all about big adventures. Like a good coach he knows how to bring out the best in all of us.

In the words of Time Magazine. He really is here. He is a superior driver and he does change everything.

So who’s holding the wheel in your life?

This is the LifeBlog on Spirit Radio.