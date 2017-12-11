BROADCASTING ACROSS THE NATION - 88 to 94FM and 549MW. FIND YOUR LOCAL FREQUENCY HERE
Contact Studio Text Us: +353 87 888 9292 Recently Played

WPML not installed and activated.

Word for Advent – Isaiah 35:4

By Gini George on December 11, 2017 in Word for
0
Love It 0

Say to those who are of a fearful heart, “Be strong, fear not! Your God will come, … he will come to save you.”

About the Author

Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George

Related Articles

Spirit Radio is a Not For Profit organisation, and has charitable status (CHY 17448)
Spirit Radio is a 'Company Limited by Guarantee Without Share' (There are no shareholders - Company Number 428029).
Copyright 2017 Spirit Radio | Theme design: Digital Creative | Site Maintained by Mark Railton | Web-server managed by Isadian.com

To top