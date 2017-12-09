Word for Advent – Isaiah 40:28-29

By Gini George on December 9, 2017 in Word for 0 Love It 0The Lord will not grow tired or weary, and his understanding no one can fathom. He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Sunday – Psalms 150:6 The Word for Wednesday – Luke 11:9 The Word for Thursday The Word for Tuesday – Proverbs 27:17 Word for Advent – Isaiah 40:30-31 Word for Advent – Isaiah 9:6