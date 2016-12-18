By Gini George on December 18, 2016 in Word for 0 Love It 0(The Lord) raises the poor from the dust and lifts the needy from the ash heap; he seats them with princes, with the princes of his people. About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Saturday – Psalm 20:4 The Word for Sunday – 1 John 3:7 The Word for Today – Philippians 4:8 The Word for Wednesday – Proverbs 24:3 Word for Advent – Isaiah 40:8 Producing Food To Eat And Air To Breathe While In Space