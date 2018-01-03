Word for Christmas Day 10

By Gini George on January 3, 2018 in Word for 0 Love It 0For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord. Romans 6:23 Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Wednesday – Proverbs 10:9 The Word for Monday – Proverbs 27:9 The Word for Friday The Word for Friday – Psalm 34:5 Word for Christmas Day 9