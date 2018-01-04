Word for Christmas Day 11

By Gini George on January 4, 2018 in Word for 1 Love It 1You have been born anew, not of perishable but of imperishable seed, through the living and enduring word of God. 1 Peter 1:23 Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Thursday – Proverbs 12:18 Word for Christmas Day 1 – Luke 2:10-11 The Word for Thursday The Word for Tuesday -Psalm 17:6 Underwater Robots Monitor Venice Waterways Word for Christmas Day 10