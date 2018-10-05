BROADCASTING ACROSS THE NATION - 88 to 94FM and 549MW. FIND YOUR LOCAL FREQUENCY HERE
Word for Friday – Proverbs 17:27

By Richie G on October 5, 2018 in Word for today
A truly wise person uses few words; a person with understanding is even-tempered.  

Proverbs 17:27 NLT

