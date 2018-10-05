Word for Friday – Proverbs 17:27

By Richie G on October 5, 2018 in Word for today 0 Love It 0 A truly wise person uses few words; a person with understanding is even-tempered. Proverbs 17:27 NLT Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Richie GView all posts by Richie G Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Wednesday – Psalm 17:8 The Word for Tuesday – Revelations 3.20 The Word for the Day- Galatians 6:8 The Word for Tuesday- Isaiah 55:9 Word for Saturday – Song of Songs 8:7 Word for Thursday – Deuteronomy 31 v 6 – Be Strong & Courageous!