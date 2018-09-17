Word for Monday – 2 Timothy 2 v 13

Love It 0

If we are not faithful, he will still be faithful, because he must be true to who he is. 2 Timothy 2:13 NLT

This may be a shock! People are not perfect they come and go, they make mistakes! We make mistakes, we are not always loyal or faithful to what we have said.

Ok, so we know none of us get it right all the time, yes we make mistakes and we let others down and ourselves down from time to time. Yet, there is good news, God is always faithful to us!

Remember the classic footprints poem; two sets of footprints in the sand merging to just one, it’s a picture of God from the start walking with us, and then why only one? Did God leave? No, it was in those times we felt alone, or helpless, or even unfaithful perhaps? The Lord carried us through in those times!

Today, on this Monday, the start of a brand new week – remember God loves you! People may let you down, but God will never let you down. Rather than looking down, look up to His faithfulness!