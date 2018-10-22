BROADCASTING ACROSS THE NATION - 88 to 94FM and 549MW. FIND YOUR LOCAL FREQUENCY HERE
Contact Studio Text Us: +353 87 888 9292 Recently Played

WPML not installed and activated.

Word for Monday, Psalm 17 v 6 – prayer works

By Richie G on October 22, 2018 in Word for today
0
Love It 0

‘I am praying to you because I know you will answer, O God. Bend down and listen as I pray.’

Psalms 17:6 NLT

Often it feels life is just not fair. Everyone is out to get us. We feel alone in this world. Yet, God delights in us calling out to him. Prayer is not a religious duty which can only be done if we have the right words or icons, but a response to a relationship that we can have with a loving God. 

‘Show me your unfailing love in wonderful ways. By your mighty power you rescue those who seek refuge from their enemies. Guard me as you would guard your own eyes. Hide me in the shadow of your wings. Protect me from wicked people who attack me, from murderous enemies who surround me.’  

Psalms 17:7-9

In this Psalm there are some pointers to what we should be calling out to God for —

  • to know God’s love and his ways
  • rescue me from injustice
  • guard my life from sin (help me make right choices)
  • protection from the enemey

Prayer works. It is a mark of the relationship with a loving God, and through Christ we have access to the throne of God we can call God ‘Abba Father’! So call out to him today, perhaps for the first time and expect and be open to an answer. Wait! Persevere! Call! Repeat.

About the Author

Richie GView all posts by Richie G
Tags:

Related Articles

Spirit Radio is a Not For Profit organisation, and has charitable status (CHY 17448)
Spirit Radio is a 'Company Limited by Guarantee Without Share' (There are no shareholders - Company Number 428029).
Copyright 2018 Spirit Radio | Theme design: Digital Creative | Site Maintained by Mark Railton | Web-server managed by Isadian.com

To top