Word for Monday, Psalm 17 v 6 – prayer works

‘I am praying to you because I know you will answer, O God. Bend down and listen as I pray.’ Psalms 17:6 NLT

Often it feels life is just not fair. Everyone is out to get us. We feel alone in this world. Yet, God delights in us calling out to him. Prayer is not a religious duty which can only be done if we have the right words or icons, but a response to a relationship that we can have with a loving God.

‘Show me your unfailing love in wonderful ways. By your mighty power you rescue those who seek refuge from their enemies. Guard me as you would guard your own eyes. Hide me in the shadow of your wings. Protect me from wicked people who attack me, from murderous enemies who surround me.’ Psalms 17:7-9

In this Psalm there are some pointers to what we should be calling out to God for —

to know God’s love and his ways

rescue me from injustice

guard my life from sin (help me make right choices)

protection from the enemey

Prayer works. It is a mark of the relationship with a loving God, and through Christ we have access to the throne of God we can call God ‘Abba Father’! So call out to him today, perhaps for the first time and expect and be open to an answer. Wait! Persevere! Call! Repeat.