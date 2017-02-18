Word for Saturday

By Gini George on February 18, 2017 in Word for 0 Love It 0“Be careful so that your freedom does not cause others with a weaker conscience to stumble.” 1st Corinthians 8:9 Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Friday – Psalm 37:7 The Word for Thursday – Proverbs 11:3 Word for Advent – Isaiah 40:30-31 The Word for Tuesday: Psalm 103:2 Audrey Assad to play the Button Factory, Dublin May 19