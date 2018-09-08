BROADCASTING ACROSS THE NATION - 88 to 94FM and 549MW. FIND YOUR LOCAL FREQUENCY HERE
Word for Saturday – Deuteronomy 29:29

By Richie G on September 8, 2018 in Word for
“The secret things belong to the LORD our God, but the things revealed belong to us and to our sons forever, that we may observe all the words of this law.” Deuteronomy‬ ‭29:29‬ ‭NASB‬‬

I’m refined of how Mary when she heard she was with child that she ‘pondered these things in her heart “

I wonder do we ponder enough on the things that Good had revealed to us? Indeed? Do we actually take the time to listen to read his word so we have something to ponder on?

Take time today to thank Father God for what he had revealed to you. Ponder on it in your heart and see what he does!

