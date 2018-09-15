Word for Saturday – Psalms 3:3

Love It 0

‘But, Lord , you are my shield, my wonderful God who gives me courage.’

How many people do you have in your life that cheer you on, people that encourage you not only in your walk with Jesus but in your life goals & dreams?

‘Many are saying about me, “God won’t rescue him.” Selah I will pray to the Lord , and he will answer me from his holy mountain. Selah I can lie down and go to sleep, and I will wake up again, because the Lord gives me strength.’

It is good to know we have people around us to encourage us and cheer us on. However, …..

