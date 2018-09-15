BROADCASTING ACROSS THE NATION - 88 to 94FM and 549MW. FIND YOUR LOCAL FREQUENCY HERE
Contact Studio Text Us: +353 87 888 9292 Recently Played

WPML not installed and activated.

Word for Saturday – Psalms 3:3

By Richie G on September 15, 2018 in Word for today
0
Love It 0

‘But, Lord , you are my shield, my wonderful God who gives me courage.’

How many people do you have in your life that cheer you on, people that encourage you not only in your walk with Jesus but in your life goals & dreams?

‘Many are saying about me, “God won’t rescue him.” Selah I will pray to the Lord , and he will answer me from his holy mountain. Selah I can lie down and go to sleep, and I will wake up again, because the Lord gives me strength.’

It is good to know we have people around us to encourage us and cheer us on. However, …..

Read more at via Psalm 3:3 – Saturday Word for the day at Richies.blog

About the Author

Richie GView all posts by Richie G

Related Articles

Spirit Radio is a Not For Profit organisation, and has charitable status (CHY 17448)
Spirit Radio is a 'Company Limited by Guarantee Without Share' (There are no shareholders - Company Number 428029).
Copyright 2018 Spirit Radio | Theme design: Digital Creative | Site Maintained by Mark Railton | Web-server managed by Isadian.com

To top