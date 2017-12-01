BROADCASTING ACROSS THE NATION - 88 to 94FM and 549MW. FIND YOUR LOCAL FREQUENCY HERE
The Word for Friday – 1st John 2:9

By Gini George on December 1, 2017 in Word for
Whoever claims to be in the light, but hates his brother is still in darkness. 1st John 2:9

