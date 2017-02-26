Word for Sunday

By Gini George on February 26, 2017 in Word for 0 Love It 0Whoever claims to be in the light, but hates his brother is still in darkness. 1st John 2:9 Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles Word for Advent – Isaiah 35:5-6 The Word for Wednesday – Proverbs 24:3 The Word for Saturday – Colossians 3:15 The Word for Today – Psalm 23:6 Psychologist Aids Newlywed’s Fear of Flying at Airport Word for Saturday