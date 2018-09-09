Word for Sunday – Jeremiah 29:13

Love It 0

“You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart.” ‭‭Jeremiah‬ ‭29:13‬ ‭NIV‬‬

This comes after verse 11, 12 which is often quoted to encourage people to trust in the Lord’s place for their life. However verse 13 soaks into that and is often forgotten or perhaps overlooked!

Yes God had plans for us but our part is to seek him. Get this Good delights in you! He delights in you spending time with him!! In those times of seeking, those times of calling out and spending time with God, getting to know his character we get real direction for our lives. Put Jesus first in your life today. Read and spend time in scripture. Attend church not put off duty but a real desire to be with like-minded people who desire the same.