Word for Sunday, John 15:13

By Richie G on September 30, 2018 in Word for today 0 Love It 0‘There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”John 15:13 NLT Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Richie GView all posts by Richie G Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Thursday – Psalm 16:6 Word for the Day The Word for the Day – Proverbs 15:22 The Word for Saturday – Proverbs 11:30 Word for Saturday – Luke 9:25