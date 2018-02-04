The Word for Sunday – Luke 9:25

By Gini George on February 4, 2018 in Word for 0 Love It 0What good is it for a man to gain the whole world, and yet lose or forfeit his very self? Luke 9:25 Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Wednesday – Deuteronomy 29:29 The Word for Saturday – Proverbs 17:27 The Word for Wednesday Word for the Day The Word for Saturday- Proverbs 19:20