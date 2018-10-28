Word for Sunday, Matthew 7:14

Love It 0

‘But the gate is small and the road is narrow that leads to true life. Only a few people find that road.’ Matthew 7:14

A narrow path. When we’re faced with a choice which seems hard do we take the easy route?

It is hardly surprising in today’s world we hear Jesus say that ‘the gate is small, the path is narrow that leads to true life’ especially when in our culture much of society turns their backs on the things of God!

Here’s some thoughts on why perhaps the path is pictured as narrow that leads to salvation, maybe it’s to do with our pride. The bible says pride puffs up, it gets in the way of us and a relationship with God. It’s like it makes us too wide to get through the door. You’ve heard the phrase I’m sure ‘his head is so big he won’t get through the door!’ Spiritually speaking it is pride that stops us finding and walking in the narrow path. The first thing we have to do is admit we need Jesus in our life. To receive forgiveness at the cross. To repent and turn to God. The rest, not necessarily easy its still a narrow path of life — but know this the Lord is walking with you!!!

