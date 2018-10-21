Word for Sunday – Romans 14:19 – Make peace…

Love It 0

Therefore let us pursue the things which make for peace and the things by which one may edify another. Romans 14:19 NKJV

One of the biggest attacks on our peace is misunderstanding. When people don’t see things from the same angle as we see them!

‘Yet if your brother is grieved because of your food, you are no longer walking in love. Do not destroy with your food the one for whom Christ died. Therefore do not let your good be spoken of as evil; for the kingdom of God is not eating and drinking, but righteousness and peace and joy in the Holy Spirit. For he who serves Christ in these things is acceptable to God and approved by men.’ Romans 14:15-18

The Apostle Paul was addressing an issue in the Roman church, in which people were allowing their own understanding of what was acceptable to God in what they eat and drink to bring tension in relationships. It is like they were allowing surface tensions, when God’s kingdom goes deeper than mere external appearances and in serving Christ we pursue peace & joy through the power of the Holy Spirit.

Don’t let misunderstandings destroy your peace. Some might not get you today, but pursue the things of God – His joy, His peace – which goes deeper than things we see on the surface! Many problems arise in relationships because we settle for what we see on the surface and perhaps our fear holds us back from going deeper! Pursue peace and the things that build others up, look for the best in each other!