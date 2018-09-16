Word for Sunday – Romans 8v26

Love It 0

via Romans 8 v 26 Word for Sunday at Richie.Blog

“In the same way the Spirit also helps our weakness; for we do not know how to pray as we should, but the Spirit Himself intercedes for us with groanings too deep for words;” ‭‭ROMANS‬ ‭8:26‬ ‭NASB‬‬

Perseverance is key! I just completed a Teaching English course (TESOL) though i started last August but didnt get through last year so I had to re-sit the course. I could have said atend of last August its not for me and given up, but no I felt I had to persevere and trust God that I can do it. My hope is based on my understanding that God is with me and …

Read the full post at Richies.blog