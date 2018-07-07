The Word for Saturday – Luke 18:16

By Gini George on July 7, 2018 in Word for 0 Love It 0(Jesus said:) Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Monday – Romans 8:31 The Word for Friday – Psalm 25:5 The Word for Monday – John 8:36 The Word for Thursday – Proverbs 11:2 The Word for Friday – 1st Peter 5:7