The Word for the Saturday – Psalm 72:13

By Gini George on January 6, 2018 in Word for 0 Love It 0He will rescue the poor when they cry to him; he will help the oppressed, who have no one to defend them. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Thursday The Word for Holy Thursday The Word for Monday – Proverbs 25:25 Word for Advent – Luke 1:78-79 Word for Christmas Day 12