Word for the day – Luke 12:34

By Richie G on September 2, 2018
“Wherever your treasure is, there the desires of your heart will also be.” ‭(Luke‬ ‭12‬:‭34‬ NLT)

Where are you investing in life? Scripture tells us to invest in things that have eternal value. In God’s kingdom where hope is given for eternal significance. All of us have a destiny, either we live for Jesus or not. Scripture says “He who has the Son has life, he who does not have the Son does not have life”

Help me Lord to value what you value. To see my treasure is in heaven not earthly investments which fade. Let my life be found in you because in Christ there is hope. In some small way allow me to reflect the hope found in Jesus to people I meet today. Amen.

