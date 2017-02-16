By Gini George on February 16, 2017 in Word for 0 Love It 0 “Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near.” Philippians 4.5 Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Wednesday – Proverbs 25:25 The Word for Tuesday – Galatians 6:9 Word for Advent – Philippians 3:20 The Word for Thursday – Luke 10:27 Word for Wednesday