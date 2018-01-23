The Word for Tuesday- 2nd Timothy 2:13

By Gini George on January 23, 2018 in Word for 0 Love It 0We may be unfaithful, but he is always faithful. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Friday The Word for Monday – Psalm 20:4 The Word for Sunday – Hebrews 13:5 The Word for Saturday – Proverbs 10:2 2-Year-Old Overcomes Stage 4 Cancer The Word for Monday – Proverbs 10:9