The Word for Thursday – Zechariah 1:3

By Gini George on February 15, 2018 in Word for 1 Love It 1Return to me and I will return to you, says the Lord of Hosts. Zechariah 1:3 Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Monday – Colossians 3:23 The Word for Monday – Psalm 20:4 The Word for Tuesday – Proverbs 17:22 Word for the Day Concrete Sea Organ in Croatia PRAYER COACH: Preparing for Lent