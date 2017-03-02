BROADCASTING ACROSS THE NATION - 88 to 94FM and 549MW. FIND YOUR LOCAL FREQUENCY HERE
Word for Thursday

By Gini George on March 2, 2017
Return to me and I will return to you, says the Lord of Hosts. Zechariah 1:3

