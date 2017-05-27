Word for Thursday

By Gini George on May 27, 2017 in Word for 0 Love It 0Whoever acts without mercy will be judged without mercy, but mercy can afford to laugh at judgement. James 2:13 Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Gini GeorgeView all posts by Gini George Share: Permanent Link Related Articles The Word for Monday: Jeremiah 11 The Word for Wednesday – Psalm 120:1 The Word for Monday – Proverbs 25:15 Word for Monday The Word for Friday