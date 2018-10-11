Word for Thursday, Call on HIM – Isaiah 58:9

Love It 0

“…when you will call, and the Lord will answer; you will cry for help, and he will say: Here am I. “If you do away with the yoke of oppression, with the pointing finger and malicious talk, …” Isaiah 58:9 NLT

We see in Isaiah 58 a call to repentance. To live differently. There is a difference between acting out of ‘religious duty’ and that of acting out of relationship with a loving God!

The trumpet call in v1 of Isaiah 58 is to just that! A call to relationship not duty! It can be all to easy to merely go to church or mass, but forget the reason we meet together.

‘Share your food with the hungry, and give shelter to the homeless. Give clothes to those who need them, and do not hide from relatives who need your help. ‘We have fasted before you!’ they say. ‘Why aren’t you impressed? We have been very hard on ourselves, and you don’t even notice it!’ “I will tell you why!” I respond. “It’s because you are fasting to please yourselves. Even while you fast, you keep oppressing your workers.’ Isaiah 58:3,7

Father God always looks at the heart response. He loves you not because of what you do but because you are a child of God! Fasting and giving to the needy is not out of duty but of a love we have for our fellow brothers & sisters (and that is in the general sense not just believers!!)

…“Remove the heavy yoke of oppression. Stop pointing your finger and spreading vicious rumors! Feed the hungry, and help those in trouble. Then your light will shine out from the darkness, and the darkness around you will be as bright as noon.’ Isaiah 58:9b-10

Today try calling God because you desire a relationship with him. To know he loves you because of who you are! And if you’ve just been going through the motions as a ‘religious duty’ repent, say sorry and turn back to God – He promises to give you a new beginnings to know your sins are forgiven and to live different with the love of God motivating you to live different.