Word for Thursday, Colossians 1:17

By Richie G on September 27, 2018 in Word for today
‘He (Jesus) is before all things, and in him all things hold together. ‘  

Colossians 1:17

When stuff happens it is good to know there is someone who sees the big picture and is holding things together.

Take heart today. Whatever you’re going through, whether pain, heartache or joy that Jesus is there with you and you can trust Him to see you through!

Lord, today even in my mess help me to see that you hold it all together and that you know me better than I know myself. Amen.

