Word for Thursday – Proverbs 26:20 – Say no to gossip!

Love It 0

Fire goes out without wood, and quarrels disappear when gossip stops. Proverbs 26:20 NLT

via richies.blog – for more on gossip.

How much do we appreciate the people in our lives? Do we desire to see the best in others?

What we say builds up or breaks down. These wise words of Solomon reminds us how gossip doesn’t want the best for others, it is fulfilling our need to be ‘n the know’ or ‘to be one-up’ rather than a genuine interest in the other person, and that forms the basis of arguments, misunderstandings and quarrels!

“Fire goes out without wood” compared to “quarrels dissappear when gossip stops,” so just as a fire needs fuel to keep burning quarrels stop when gossip stops.

Where does gossip start? I think it starts in our own heads when we don’t communicate or are open enough to make that effort to really understand another person’s perspective.

Today, ask for God’s wisdom to help you understand others and rather than being one of gossip but instead speak out words of life to others and see others as God sees them. Loved by our heavenly Father.