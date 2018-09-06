Word for Thursday – Psalm 37:7

Love It 0

“Be still in the presence of the Lord, and wait patiently for him to act. Don’t worry about evil people who prosper or fret about their wicked schemes.”‭‭ Psalms‬ ‭37:7‬ ‭NLT‬‬

Best advice I have ever had! To stop and wait because my head fills up with doing stuff and the challenge for us is to wait on God.

It’s tempting to look and see others doing well, but what is more important in life?

Dear Father God,