Word for Tuesday – James 2:13

For God will not show mercy when he judges the person who has not been merciful; but mercy triumphs over judgement. James 2:13 GNB

Where is mercy found ultimately? Look to the cross…

Do you see God with a big stick ready to punish you when you do something wrong? That’s judgement. Yet God has compassion and his desire is too show mercy, love and grace. He doesn’t wave a stick at you!

At the cross we see the full mercy of God for sin. It’s like God waving a big stick at Jesus for our sin! He took the punishment for us so we don’t have too.

Clearing away for us to have a relationship with God! Wow!

Here’s a prayer for today:

Dear God, I recognize that I have not lived my life for You up until now. I have been living for myself and that is wrong. I need You in my life; I want You in my life. I acknowledge the completed work of Your Son Jesus Christ in giving His life for me on the cross at Calvary, and I long to receive the forgiveness you have made freely available to me through this sacrifice. Come into my life now, Lord. Take up residence in my heart and be my king, my Lord, and my Savior. From this day forward, I will no longer be controlled by sin, or the desire to please myself, but I will follow You all the days of my life. Those days are in Your hands. I ask this in Jesus’ precious and holy name. Amen.