Word for Tuesday, James 4v8 – drawer close…

Come close to God, and God will come close to you. Wash your hands, you sinners; purify your hearts, for your loyalty is divided between God and the world. James 4:8 NLT

Consider what it means to drawer close to someone you love for a moment. You can’t drawer close if there is something in the way that spoils the relationship, for example, hurts, disagreement, pride etc. So what must we do to be able to drawer close? We have to make it right and apologise to clear the air before we can drawer close.

It is exactly the same with God. The bible calls it sin. Sin spoils the relationship and puts a barrier up between us and God. It is why Jesus came into the world to remove the barrier so we can be close to God.

‘So humble yourselves before God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you. ‘ James 4:7 NLT

So today drawer near! It may take overcoming pride which says I can do life on my own! Let us humble ourselves, we don’t always get things right hey! In turning away from Sin, and receiving forgiveness in Christ we are able to drawer near to God, and believe me when I say He is waiting for you!