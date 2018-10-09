Word for Tuesday – Hebrews 3:15 Listen for his voice

Love It 0

Remember what it says: “Today when you hear his voice, don’t harden your hearts as Israel did when they rebelled.” Hebrews 3:15 NLT

Today, like now, like don’t leave it too late!!! Perhaps just today, in the business of life, God is trying to break through the noise. Will you allow him? Perhaps today take time to STOP and take 10 minutes to think about what the Lord wants to say to you. So often the reason we don’t hear God is because we are too busy to hear! Our head is full of noise and distraction.

So perhaps today, try and STOP and take time out to BE with GOD. He actually likes being with you! Yet so often we forget, which is why we need to say sorry, and repent and receive the forgiveness that Jesus went to the cross for so we can have a good fresh start with the Living God!