BROADCASTING ACROSS THE NATION - 88 to 94FM and 549MW. FIND YOUR LOCAL FREQUENCY HERE
Contact Studio Text Us: +353 87 888 9292 Recently Played

WPML not installed and activated.

Word for Tuesday – Hebrews 3:15 Listen for his voice

By Richie G on October 9, 2018 in Word for today
0
Love It 0

Remember what it says: “Today when you hear his voice, don’t harden your hearts as Israel did when they rebelled.” 

Hebrews 3:15 NLT 

Today, like now, like don’t leave it too late!!! Perhaps just today, in the business of life, God is trying to break through the noise. Will you allow him? Perhaps today take time to STOP and take 10 minutes to think about what the Lord wants to say to you. So often the reason we don’t hear God is because we are too busy to hear! Our head is full of noise and distraction.

So perhaps today, try and STOP and take time out to BE with GOD. He actually likes being with you! Yet so often we forget, which is why we need to say sorry, and repent and receive the forgiveness that Jesus went to the cross for so we can have a good fresh start with the Living God!

About the Author

Richie GView all posts by Richie G
Tags:

Related Articles

Spirit Radio is a Not For Profit organisation, and has charitable status (CHY 17448)
Spirit Radio is a 'Company Limited by Guarantee Without Share' (There are no shareholders - Company Number 428029).
Copyright 2018 Spirit Radio | Theme design: Digital Creative | Site Maintained by Mark Railton | Web-server managed by Isadian.com

To top