Word for Tuesday, Philippians 2:3

‘Don’t be selfish; don’t try to impress others. Be humble, thinking of others as better than yourselves. ‘ Philippians 2:3

We live in a culture that loves to put blame on someone else. It’s almost like we’ve forgotten what it is to take responsibility for our own actions or should I say posts? Alternatively, if it’s not taking responsibility it’s about how many likes or boosts we have. I admit, of course, it is nice to see likes to posts I write, but that should not be the motivation for my writing!

Our culture will often tell us to get ahead on everyone else, but what if we followed Paul’s example that he writes to the Philippians about? In v. 1-2, We see that our strength is drawn from knowing Christ, so to allow this to effect all our relationships is key!





Today, I choose to put others first and help me not to be selfish with my time so that I may prefer quality time with someone that needs it today. Amen.

