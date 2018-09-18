BROADCASTING ACROSS THE NATION - 88 to 94FM and 549MW. FIND YOUR LOCAL FREQUENCY HERE
Contact Studio Text Us: +353 87 888 9292 Recently Played

WPML not installed and activated.

Word for Tuesday – Proverbs 10 v 9 – Integrity

By Richie G on September 18, 2018 in Word for today
0
Love It 0

‘People with integrity walk safely, but those who follow crooked paths will slip and fall.’ 

Proverbs 10:9

Notice the two parallels in todays verse one with integrity, and the other with crooked paths. Two words: with integrity walk safely or who follow crooked paths. 

Integrity comes from within and is a daily choice to how we live. Integrity is living from the inside-out, it is allowing the influence of Holy Spirit to influence how we live.

Integrity is the quality of being honest and having strong moral principles, or moral uprightness. It is a personal choice to hold one’s self to consistent standards.

Wikipedia

Crooked paths comes from following the status quo, it’s not coming from within but when we go with the flow because it is what everyone else is doing. Following crooked paths, or the status quo is living from the outside-in allowing the influence of the world to dictate how we live.

Today, ask Holy Spirit to help you to live an inside-out life and to resist the outside-in where we’re influenced by the world.

About the Author

Richie GView all posts by Richie G

Related Articles

Spirit Radio is a Not For Profit organisation, and has charitable status (CHY 17448)
Spirit Radio is a 'Company Limited by Guarantee Without Share' (There are no shareholders - Company Number 428029).
Copyright 2018 Spirit Radio | Theme design: Digital Creative | Site Maintained by Mark Railton | Web-server managed by Isadian.com

To top