Word for Tuesday – Proverbs 10 v 9 – Integrity

‘People with integrity walk safely, but those who follow crooked paths will slip and fall.’ Proverbs 10:9

Notice the two parallels in todays verse one with integrity, and the other with crooked paths. Two words: with integrity walk safely or who follow crooked paths.

Integrity comes from within and is a daily choice to how we live. Integrity is living from the inside-out, it is allowing the influence of Holy Spirit to influence how we live.

Integrity is the quality of being honest and having strong moral principles, or moral uprightness. It is a personal choice to hold one’s self to consistent standards. Wikipedia

Crooked paths comes from following the status quo, it’s not coming from within but when we go with the flow because it is what everyone else is doing. Following crooked paths, or the status quo is living from the outside-in allowing the influence of the world to dictate how we live.

Today, ask Holy Spirit to help you to live an inside-out life and to resist the outside-in where we’re influenced by the world.