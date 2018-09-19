Word for Wednesday – 2 Timothy 3:15 – Patience

Love It 0

“Look on our Lord’s patience as the opportunity he is giving you to be saved, just as our dear brother Paul wrote to you, using the wisdom that God gave him.”

What are you waiting for at this moment? Loved ones who ate not walking with God to come to know Jesus? Or perhaps we are inpatient for something we have been praying for years?

Take comfort this s morning that God is patient and his timing is perfect.

When we don’t see answers in the natural remember to persevere and keep trusting because we can always trust God knows us better than we know ourselves.

Today don’t give up! Persevere in the things Good had called you too and trust in God’s patience to work things out for good.