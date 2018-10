Love It 0

See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland. Isaiah 43:19 NIV

Let God refresh you today. What new thing are you asking God to do for your life today? Maybe all you see is wasteland, life is in a haze, but try and look past the haze to see beyond perceiving a hope and a future. Let God refresh you and do a new thing.