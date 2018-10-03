Word For Wednesday – Psalm 23 v 6

By Richie G on October 3, 2018 in Word for today 0 Love It 0 Surely your goodness and unfailing love will pursue me all the days of my life, and I will live in the house of the Lord forever. Psalms 23:6 NLT Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) About the Author Richie GView all posts by Richie G Share: Permanent Link Related Articles Word for Advent – Isaiah 40:8 The Word for Monday- James 4:8 Word for Christmas Day 5 – John 3:16 The Word for Thursday Word for Tuesday – Psalm 65:8