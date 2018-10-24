BROADCASTING ACROSS THE NATION - 88 to 94FM and 549MW. FIND YOUR LOCAL FREQUENCY HERE
Word for Wednesday, Psalm 55 v 2 – go to the source!

By Richie G on October 24, 2018 in Word for today
‘Cast your cares on the Lord and he will sustain you; he will never let the righteous be shaken. ‘

Psalm 55:22

Psalms are so real. Imagine King David is going through some personal pain, watching a close friend betray him and bring hurt. Yet King David despite this hurt turns to God and allows the Lord to be his source, his light and his salvation!

I wonder today when things don’t go to plan, who do we turn too? God’s word says we can turn to the Lord because, yes people will fail us, even those we work with, but God will never fail us or allow his life in us be shaken (though it will feel like it at times). 

Today, I choose to cast my cares on the Lord because in doing that I know any thing that shakes me to the core will not break me from the source of my hope and my salvation!

