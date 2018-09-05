Word for Wednesday – Proverbs 27:17

Love It 0

‘As iron sharpens iron, so a person sharpens his friend.’

Proverbs 27:17

This morning I’m reminded of a sign I use to have on my bedroom wall, “Only accept criticism from people who will benefit from your success” which got me thinking on today’s scripture.

All of us have people in our lives that want us to succeed, whether family, friends or work colleagues. Those that aren’t jealous of where we are but desire the best for us.

Today, consider those you come into contact with and how you can sharpen them and encourage them to go deeper with God and to go deeper into their call and purpose. Spend sometime also thanking God for those in your life that sharpen you and encourage you to be a better person.

Here’s a prayer for today: