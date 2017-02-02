World’s Biggest Space Telescope is Ready After Two Decades

Love It 0

After almost two decades, the world’s largest and most complex space telescope is finally ready.

The telescope will be bigger and more powerful than the Hubble Space Telescope, which it will replace, and is being named after former NASA administrator James Webb.

The Webb telescope will be launched into space in 2018. According to John C. Mather, NASA Senior Astrophysicist, at a press conference, the organization has “done two decades of innovation and hard work and this is the result.” He added that they are opening up a whole new territory of astronomy and that they will see things that we haven’t been able to see before because this telescope is much more powerful than even the great Hubble telescope.”

The telescope is equipped with a mirror that is five times larger than that of the Hubble. Powered by the Sun, the Webb Telescope will be able to spot faint light from the very first objects that illuminated the universe.

World’s Biggest Space Telescope is Ready