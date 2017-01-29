BROADCASTING ACROSS THE NATION - 88 to 94FM and 549MW. FIND YOUR LOCAL FREQUENCY HERE
Contact Studio Text Us: +353 87 888 9292 Recently Played

WPML not installed and activated.

World’s Oldest Woman Aged 116 Reveals Her Everyday Eating Habits

By Victoria on January 29, 2017 in Positive News
0
Love It 0

The world’s oldest person has given us a clue as to how she has achieved such longevity.
Emma Morano, of Verbania, Italy was born on Nov. 29th 1899 and is the last verified living person to have been born in the 1800s.
At the age of 117, Morano revealed that she eats two eggs in a typical day and also eats cookies.
Perhaps it’s not in the eggs themselves that the secret lies, but in their preparation ― or in her case, lack thereof, as Morano has said she has eaten two eggs raw for decades since a doctor told her it would help her anaemia.
According to her doctor, Carlo Bava, it’s not just her longevity, but also her resilience that’s astounding.
“Despite everything she always recovers,” he said. “When she is well, she really is well.”

About the Author

VictoriaView all posts by Victoria

Related Articles

Spirit Radio is a Not For Profit organisation, and has charitable status (CHY 17448)
Spirit Radio is a 'Company Limited by Guarantee Without Share' (There are no shareholders - Company Number 428029).
Copyright 2017 Spirit Radio | Theme design: Digital Creative | Site Maintained by Supersites.ie | Web-server managed by Isadian.com

To top